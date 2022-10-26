For Sale: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Opulent $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion

Looking for a new luxury home that's sure to break the bank? Miranda Lambert's former palatial Nashville mansion is up for sale, and it's absolutely jaw-dropping.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house is located in the heart of Music City in Forest Hills, Tennessee, and it could be yours for the asking price of $3.98 million. The multi-million dollar home is about $636 per square foot, which rounds out to a monthly payment of nearly $25,000. That may pale in comparison to some of the massive celebrity homes in California or New York, but it's still nothing to sneeze at.

With numbers like that, it'll likely stay on the market for some time, but not for a lack of desire on anyone's part -- this home is positively gorgeous. Take a look at the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer's former home and the stunning views from around the property, then take a sneak peek inside. You're going to love what you see!

The Front

The exterior of the 6,261-square-foot mansion looks like something straight out of a movie. Its traditional architectural style is absolutely beautiful, with a covered porch and patio to round things out. The double-door entrance is especially stylish.

Advertisement

Living Room

A cozy stone fireplace and rustic design permeate the living room, making this area perfect for everyone to meet in -- and giving them plenty of space to work with. The vaulted ceiling gives the room an even larger feel.

The Kitchen

This chef's kitchen features dual islands with some absolutely gorgeous cabinetry and dining areas with bay windows.

The Study

The study/den area is a particularly cozy-looking part of the home, with plenty of gathering space and shelving for collections or knick-knacks.

The Home Theater

Movie night is a real treat when you have your own personal theater where you can watch all your favorite flicks.

Advertisement

Bedroom

One of multiple bedrooms in the home, these spaces look like they'd be the perfect combination of quiet and roomy. Imagine candles burning and the room barely lit -- you're in for some great sleep!

Bathroom

There are several bathrooms in Miranda's former home, each of them looking as stunning and pristine as the last.

The Playroom

Kids have plenty of space to laugh and play in this spacious bonus room.

Covered Patio

There's plenty of privacy with the multiple covered patios and porches found around Miranda's former home.

Advertisement

The Garage

Park your vehicles in this massive garage, though the one pictured obviously isn't included.

Related Videos