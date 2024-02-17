For Valentine's Day, Miranda Lambert didn't just post a romantic photo of herself with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Instead, we got three generations of love via a trio of photos.

The second image shows Lambert's father and mother, Richard Lee Lambert and Beverly June Hughes. Both of the country superstar's parents were private investigators and worked in the '90s on the Bill Clinton impeachment case.

Lastly, we get a throwback to what's likely one of Lambert's pairs of grandparents. Big hair and throwback fashion are on full display via a couple on a romantic outing.

From the looks of things, the photo with McLoughlin's a promo shot for Lambert's Wanda June Home line, which is available at Walmart. Wanda June's the name of Lambert's beloved grandmother, Nonny.

In January, Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The surprise marriage announcement was posted on Valentine's Day of 2019. In November of 2018, Lambert met McLoughlin during a "Good Morning America" appearance with the Pistol Annies. McLoughlin, a police officer, was working security.

"I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want, so when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up," Lambert told People regarding the weeks-long courtship.

Lambert's Valentine's Day post came just days after the announcement of "Space in My Heart," a duet with Spanish pop icon Enrique Iglesias. The new song will hit streaming services on Feb. 22. No word yet on whether the collaboration is a standalone single or if it'll be on a future Lambert or Iglesias album.

In addition, Lambert has a slate of nine Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency dates landing between March 20 and April 5. Later in April, she'll begin her festival calendar, which includes an April 27 appearance at Stagecoach in Indio, Cal.