The art of sewing has been around for over 20,000 years, and its techniques continue to expand and evolve. Although sewing may seem like a complex and intricate craft, there are many beginner-friendly tutorials and even mini sewing machines to help you get started.

There are also many benefits that come with sewing. For example, sewing helps sharpen motor skills, and it can also help boost your confidence and self-esteem. Not to mention, sewing allows you to make your own clothes and garments to your own liking. As you get the basics down of a small-size machine, you'll be able to work your way up to a full-size machine in no time. So if you are looking to get your feet wet with sewing, here are the five best mini sewing machines sorted by price to get you started!

Portable Mini Sewing Machines vs. Full-Size Sewing Machines

One of the biggest reasons you'll choose a compact-size machine over a regular machine is the price point. To no surprise, you can find a tiny machine for under $50. Also, if you're a beginner, a large sewing machine might be overwhelming at first.

If you plan on going to Mom's or Grandma's to learn a few pointers before investing in a heavy-duty (and pricey) sewing machine, you'll want to consider a small portable option. It'll be easy to take on the go! Plus, if you decide sewing isn't an enjoyable hobby for you, you won't feel like you wasted a lot of money.

Best Mini Sewing Machines

$21.99

Don't underestimate the size of this little machine. This mini sewing machine is compact and portable but will accommodate most of your sewing projects, including clothes and curtains. This machine comes with an LED light and a thread cutter. To get this small but mighty machine running, you need 4 AA batteries or use the external power supply.

$29.99

Although this handheld sewing machine from Amazon may be little, you will still be able to take on larger projects. Set-up is easy. All you need to do is install the thread, and you will be on your way! You can find the warranty information on the manufacturer's website.

$58.98

Whether you are looking to adjust your skirt's hemming or sew mini doll clothes, this small sewing machine will get the job done. The 1st-4th stitches are used for straight stitches, and the 7th-8th are used for sewing buttonholes. The speed control is adjusted with the foot pedal. It also includes an automatic bobbin along with the basic accessories you need to get started, such as an adapter, spools, bobbins, and needles.

$76.99

This is one of the best sewing machines with all of the basic sewing kit materials you need to get started, including needles, scissors, tape measurement, and an extension table. The battery-powered machine is equipped with three thread types for fabrics of different thicknesses.

With 12 different stitch patterns, you can't go wrong with this option.

There are also easy-to-follow instructions for beginners. A novice sewer left a five-star review and wrote, "For a beginner and for someone who will probably just use it here and there for projects, I think it's perfect."

Over $100

This free-arm machine makes for a great first sewing machine. You get 12 built-in stitches, including straight and zig-zag making this a versatile machine. Other features of this machine include storage for your accessories, threading diagrams, and a top drop-in bobbin. There is also a safety guard on the presser foot, making this a safer option for little kids and beginners.

This post was originally published on April 23, 2021.

