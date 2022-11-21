Miley Cyrus Enlists Dolly Parton to Co-Host 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

New Year's Eve is coming up, and Miley Cyrus will be welcoming 2023 with her second-ever Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC. And this year, Cyrus has a brand new co-host: her godmother and country music legend, Dolly Parton.

Cyrus and Parton announced the news with a joint post on social media. In a video clip, the two singers sit at a table that looks ready for an NYE party to share the news.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," Cyrus says in the clip.

"Well, we do that every day," replies Parton.

The video then cuts to scenes of the two artists laughing in front of the camera. Parton ends the announcement by saying, "It's going to be legendary," to which Cyrus replies, "She would know!"

Cyrus also took to Instagram to share photos from their co-host photoshoot, writing, "#NewYearNewCoHost."

Cyrus teamed up with comedian and Saturday Night Live veteran Pete Davidson to host last year's special. Performers on the 2021 show included Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more. According to Deadline, the show was successful, bringing in 4.4 million total viewers, including those from a younger demographic. The special was reportedly the highest-rated NYE coverage on NBC in the 10:30 PM -12:30 AM time slot since 2014. SNL producer Lorne Michaels is returning to produce the 2022-2023 event. Performers for this year's show have not yet been announced.

Parton, of course, has a wealth of experience in front of a camera and as a host. Most recently, she hosted the 2022 ACM Awards live from Las Vegas with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen in April.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air from Miami on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10:30 PM Eastern. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

