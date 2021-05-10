Miley Cyrus Covers Godmother Dolly Parton For 'Saturday Night Live's' Mother's Day Tribute

Saturday Night Live's Mother's Day-themed cold open on May 8 doubled as a Dolly Parton tribute by her goddaughter, musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Miley's mom Tish Cyrus and the mothers of several SNL cast members, including those of Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, appeared during the pop superstar's performance of her godmother's 1977 single "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

Even the mom of Elon Musk, the long-running NBC series' controversial pick as its May 8 host, took part in the Mother's Day tribute.

"Happy Mother's Day to my Godmother Dolly Parton and to my Mom Tish," Cyrus yelled as the segment reached its end.

Cyrus also performed the title track from her Plastic Hearts album as well as the Kid LAROI team-up "Without You" during SNL's musical segments.

Parton's theme of brighter days ahead suits our society as it reaches the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. At the time, the country music icon was referencing the relief that came after a painful professional split from Porter Wagoner gave way to crossover fame.

The song was a Top 15 hit for Parton and the first single from her 18th album overall and her first self-produced LP, New Harvest... First Gathering.

A slightly reworded version was recorded by Parton for her 1992 film Straight Talk. She also included it on the 2003 collection of spiritual songs For God and Country.

Beyond Cyrus' "live from New York" rendition, the song can be heard on Glen Campbell's 1991 album Unconditional Love and the Wailin' Jennys' 2017 album Fifteen.

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" Lyrics

It's been a long dark night

And I've been a waitin' for the morning

It's been a long hard fight

But I see a brand new day a dawning

I've been looking for the sunshine

You know I ain't seen it in so long

But everything's gonna work out just fine

And everything's gonna be all right

That's been all wrong

'Cause I can see the light of a clear blue morning

I can see the light of a brand new day

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

Oh, and everything's gonna be all right

It's gonna be okay

It's been a long long time

Since I've known the taste of freedom

And those clinging vines

That had me bound, well I don't need 'em

Oh, I've been like a captured eagle, you know an eagle's born to fly

Now that I have won my freedom, like an eagle I am eager for the sky

And I can see the light of a clear blue morning

I can see the light of brand new day

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

Oh, and everything's gonna be all right

It's gonna be okay

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

I can see the light of brand new day

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

Ooh, everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

It's gonna be okay

And I can see the light of a clear blue morning

I can see the light of a brand new day

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

Ooh and everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

It's gonna be okay

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

I can see the light of brand new day

I can see the light of a clear blue morning

Everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

Everything's gonna be all right

It's gonna be okay