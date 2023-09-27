Miley Cyrus Shocks Fans With Hair Color Transformation

Miley Cyrus has gone back to her roots.

For the first time in over a decade, Miley Cyrus is a full-on brunette.

Cyrus debuted dark brown locks on Sunday (Sept. 24) in an Instagram carousel of photos that applaud designer Sabato De Sarno's debut collection for Gucci.

Lately, Cyrus has been sporting a two-tone brunette and blonde look. Before that, she stepped out of Hannah Montana's shadow in 2012 with a platinum blonde pixie cut.

Per Vogue, Cyrus' dye job is "a popular transitional move for the season— a way to reset one's strands and to counteract any summer brassiness."

Cyrus' pivots over the past year from being blonde go against sage advice from her godmother, Dolly Parton.

"I've never seen Dolly actually scared before. She acted like I told her the worst news you can imagine," Cyrus recounted in Dec. 2022 on the Today Show. "She clutched her pearls, gasped and went back and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me.'"

Cyrus proposed the hair transformation for NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party, co-hosted by Parton. The pair rang in the new year with an energetic lineup of duets along with guest performances by the likes of Sia and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

It's not the only adorable dig Parton has taken at Cyrus. Earlier this year, Parton told Insider that she'd be hesitant to try anything Cyrus cooked.

"I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste," Parton said with a laugh.

"Even if she cooked me something, I'm sure I'd have to doctor it up a little for myself," she added. "I would have to have some bacon grease."