15 Years of Miley Cyrus on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus has been in the public eye for her entire life. For nearly half of that span, she's been a fixture at the annual Grammy awards.

Since her 2008 Grammys debut at age 15, Cyrus has become a red carpet regular. After a handful of appearances as a teen, Cyrus began exploring her fashion sense —and in the process, reshaping her public image— at one of the music industry's most-publicized and most-prestigious events.

Cyrus comes into the 2024 ceremony with her most single-year nominations to date. A No. 1 hit from 2023, Cyrus' "Flowers" picked up nominations in two of the most prestigious Grammy categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It's also in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance, placing it in the same conversation as the works of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish. In addition, Cyrus is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Brandi Carlile collaboration "Thousand Miles" as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for the disc "Flowers" is from, Endless Summer Vacation.

Before the recent round of nominations, Cyrus had received very little Grammy love. She's had zero wins and just two nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015 for Bangerz and a nod for the Album of the Year prize in 2022 as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero.

Read on for a rundown of Cyrus' Grammys looks to date.

1 of 7 50th Annual Grammy Awards (2008) Cyrus first walked the red carpet at age 15. The "Hannah Montana" star dressed for a night on the town. That same evening, Cyrus took the stage to help Cyndi Lauper present Best New Artist, which was won that year by Amy Winehouse. 2 of 7 51st Annual Grammy Awards (2009) At age 16, Cyrus sang "Fifteen" during the Grammy awards broadcast with Taylor Swift. Ahead of that monumental collaboration, Cyrus took a more typical approach to red carpet glamor with a black over-the-shoulder dress with an exaggerated 3D flower. 3 of 7 52nd Annual Grammy Awards (2010) For the final year before Cyrus started developing her own adventurous fashion sense, the then-17 year old walked the red carpet with her mom, Tish. 4 of 7 53rd Annual Grammy Awards (2011) By age 18, Cyrus began showing signs that she'd become one of the most fashionable figures in all of entertainment. Think of this animal print ensemble as the step between "Hannah Montana" and the more outrageous looks to come. 5 of 7 57th Annual Grammy Awards (2015) The Cyrus we know now made her Grammy debut in 2015. From her cutout little black dress to her pixie mullet haircut, the pop star began a fashion evolution at the event that continues to this day. 6 of 7 60th Annual Grammy Awards (2018) Three years later, Cyrus brought more of a classic Hollywood look to New York City's Madison Square Garden, from her luxurious dress to her flowing, blonde locks. That same night, Cyrus wore a flowing, red gown for her main broadcast collaboration Sir Elton John. 7 of 7 61st Annual Grammy Awards (2019) Before her on-stage collaboration with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and other women from the country music space, Cyrus wore her most daring Grammys red carpet outfit to date. While her revealing twist on wearing a blazer to a black-tie affair caught the most attention, we love it because of those monogrammed high heels.

READ MORE: 25 Rising Country and Americana Stars to Watch in 2024