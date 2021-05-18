HGTV Star Mike Holmes Has Been Working Construction Since He was Six Years Old

Of all of the talented HGTV stars, Mike Holmes has really given homeowners a peek behind the curtain to see how badly you can get ripped off by an unprofessional contractor or handyman. Holmes has hosted multiple TV shows showing his expert tips for people all over the world in addition to running his own businesses. He's a no-nonsense home reno expert and we love his no-frills approach to helping homeowners in need.

Here are some things you might not know about the contractor and TV star.

1. He learned construction from his dad

Born and raised in a small town in Ontario, Michael James Holmes was taught the ins and outs of construction by his father starting when he was just six years old. The Canadian was a trusted contractor by the time he was 19, running his own crew of 13. He was an official home builder with his own company by the time he was 21. He's been reaching for the stars ever since.

2. He's appeared on numerous TV series on HGTV, CTV, and more

Best known for his first series Holmes on Homes which helps homeowners repair home renovations gone wrong, Holmes has hosted various other series -- Holmes in New Orleans, Holmes Inspection, Best of Holmes on Homes, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes Family Effect, Holmes Buy It Right, Holmes Next Generation, and more. He's also participated in the competition series Rock the Block proving that he really is the expert on everything from home inspection to renovation and design.

3. A love of home renovation was passed on to the next generation

Mike Sr seemed to pass along his knack for home renovation to his children, Mike Holmes Jr, and daughter Sherry Holmes. Mike Jr and Sherry have even worked with their father on multiple TV shows proving that they have definitely inherited their father's talent.

4. He started a foundation to help those affected by poor renovations

The Holmes Foundation works to help those impoverished as a result of poor home renovations and educates future handymen and contractors to inspire them not to take advantage of homeowners and be honest business people.

5. Reader's Digest named him one of the most trusted people in Canada

Along with David Suzuki, Holmes was named one of the most trusted people in his home country. A pretty impressive feat but we can't say we're surprised. If you've ever seen him help struggling families on his TV shows you know that he works from the heart and does whatever he can.

6. He has an impressive net worth

Who knew home improvement paid so well? Holmes is worth an estimated $30 million.

7. He's a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal

In 2012, Holmes was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, an honor for residents in the British commonwealth.