Mica Miller Accused South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Of "Grooming" Her Since She Was 10-Years-Old

In a newly released police report, Mica Miler, the late wife of South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller, accused her husband of grooming her since she was 10 years old. The comments surfaced in the wake of her death.

ABC News 15 got its hands on a police report from February. Mica called the police because she accused John-Paul of stealing her car. She told the police that she had separated from her husband in early 2023. Additionally, she claimed that John-Paul had groomed her. John-Paul is 44, and Mica was 30 at the time of her death. He would have been 24 when she was 10.

Mica said she was "involuntarily hospitalized" on February 8. She was forced to leave her Honda Accord in the Walmart parking lot. However, her husband later got her purse while she was hospitalized and took the car. Since the two were legally married, police chalked it up as a domestic dispute.

John-Paul Ex Speaks on Alleged Abuse After Mica Miller's Death

Additionally, a woman who claimed to be John-Paul's ex recently spoke out. She said that she had been 14 and that he was 19 when they first started dating. The woman and her siblings had been members of the church. She wrote, "I was a child but at the time I didn't see an issue, but at 19 obiously he should have!! We dated for a year and I found out he was dating his first wife , Ali while we were together (unbeknownst to her)....She later found out and he lied about it as he continued to do about the MULTITUDE of infidelities the remainder of their marriage."

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that Mica committed suicide. In a lengthy statement, they tried to dispel some of the rumors around the case.

The statement read, "I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigation Team."

It continued, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."