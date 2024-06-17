Megachurch Stands By Texas Pastor, Allows Him To Continue Preaching After He Admits To Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

A Texas megachurch is standing by a Texas pastor after he confessed to inappropriate sexual behavior. Robert Morris recently confessed to engaging inappropriate sexual behavior in his 20s. This comes years after a 12-year-old accused him of molesting her.

At the time, Morris was pastoring with Shady Grove Church. He later founded Gateway Church in 2000, which became affiliated with Shady Grove in 2013, according to WFAA. After the confession, Gateway Church released a statement:

The elders said, "Pastor Robert has been open and forthright about a moral failure he had over 35 years ago when he was in his twenties and prior to him starting at Gateway Church. He has shared publicly from the pulpit the proper Biblical steps he took in this lengthy restoration process.