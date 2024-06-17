Texas Megachurch Pastor Admits To "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior" After Being Accused Of Molestation

A Texas megachurch pastor recently caused a stir after admitting to having inappropriate sexual behavior with a minor. This comes after years of molestation accusations.

Robert Morris, the founder of Gateway Church in Southlake, confirmed that he acted inappropriately to the Christian Post.

"When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying. It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years," Morris said in a statement to The Christian Post.

"In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of. I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady's father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area," Morris added.

Ultimately, the megachurch pastor stepped away from the ministry for two years but returned in 1989. He said that he asked for forgiveness from the elders of the church including the victim's father, who was head of the church Morris was part of at the time. Morris would go on to found Gateway Church in 2000 and continued to preach. "I asked their forgiveness, and they graciously forgave me," Morris said.

Victim Opens Up About Megachurch Pastor

However, Morris' accuser Cindy Clemishire took issue with the megachurch pastor and his description. She said that she was only 12 years old when the abuse started and that it continued for several years. According to Clemishire, the pastor abused her under the guise of counseling sessions.

"I'm, of course, just appalled," Clemishire said. "I was 12 years old. I was a little girl. A very innocent little girl. And he was brought into our home. He and his wife, Debbie, and their little boy, Josh, and trusted and preached at the church that my dad helped start and then began grooming all of us to do this, which took me decades to wrap my brain around as an adult," she said.

She continued, "It went on for many years. He says there was no sexual intercourse, but he did touch every part of my body and inserted his fingers into me, which I understand now is considered a form of rape by instrumentation. I was an innocent 12-year-old little girl who knew nothing about sexual behavior."

The confession comes just a week after megachurch pastor Tony Evans stepped down due to a mysterious sin.