Meet The Youngest Mayor In Georgia History As Gen-Z Takes Office

A common criticism that many have about modern-day politicians is that they're too old. Well, meet the youngest mayor in Georgia history, who recently got elected.

A member of the Gen Z generation, Brooke Huckaby just made state history in Georgia. She's the youngest mayor ever elected to Georgia office. The young mayor is hoping to be a shining example to her peers and those who are following in her footsteps. She encourages the younger generations to be more politically active and take a stronger role in the direction of their country.

"It's just really concerning to me how people my age aren't involved in our economy or politics or any real thing going on in the world, and I just wanted to be the one to be able to make that change and take that step forward where other people aren't," she told guest host Lisa Boothe during Sunday's "Fox & Friends Weekend" broadcast.

Huckaby is only 21 years old, but she's now the mayor of the small town of Arabi. It's located about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Believe it or not, she's actually following in her father's footsteps. He was previously the mayor of the town. As such, she decided to run for office. It's something that scared her at first because she didn't know how her father would react.

Youngest Mayor Takes Office

Ultimately, she had nothing to worry about because he supported her decision.

"On a Tuesday, I think she signed up. And it was Thursday before I found out from my secretary at City Hall," he told Boothe. "I thought maybe I talked her out of running. I was a little shocked then, but I'm glad, and she's a smart girl. She'll do well."

Brooke explained, "I think I wanted it to kind of be able to sneak up on him." She's already setting goals for herself. She wants the community to start "investing in themselves." Brooke hopes that other members of Gen Z follow in her direction. She said that it's time for her generation to play an active role in politics.

"I really do [hope more young people become leaders]," she said. "It's really time we start caring about the world that we're making for our children and their future and, right now, I don't think too many people are worried about that."