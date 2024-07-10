Mechanic Dies After Being Sucked Into Boeing Plane's Engine

Abolfazl Amiri was one of the aviation mechanics working on a Boeing passenger jet in Iran at the Chabahar Konarak airport. The plane had arrived from Tehran, and all the passengers disembarked without incident. Per the New York Post, the engine on the right wing of the plane was then turned on for a test check.

"The cover flaps were open on the plane run by the Iranian domestic airline and a safety area had been set up around the engine as is usual," Mirror reported. Amiri realized he'd forgotten a crucial tool near the engine. When he got close enough, the turbine sucked him in, killing him instantly. His remains were recovered shortly thereafter.

Reportedly, an investigation into the incident has been launched by the Iranian aviation authority.

There have been other such incidents I could go over here, but honestly, there comes a point where they all unpleasantly blur into one another. To be fair, and at the very least, this incident doesn't seem to come as a result of a Boeing mechanical failure. It's a rather minuscule bar to clear in trying to find any "bright side" in this tragedy, however.

I want to touch upon something we didn't get a chance to properly cover regarding Boeing. A few days ago, Boeing pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States. This is regarding the two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, to be clear. The company's punishment? Paying $487 million in fines. Which is a drop in the bucket for the company, all things considered.

"Without full transparency and accountability, nothing will change," said Ike Riffel of the decision. Riffel lost his two sons in one of those crashes. "With this deal, there will be no investigation. There will be no expert witness testimony. There will be no perpetrators of these crimes to answer the charges in court."

Overall, I can't possibly imagine what it must be like for Riffel and others who have tragically lost friends or family only for that to be the outcome. Ideally, Boeing will shape up and fix things. We can only hope so, anyway.