13 Passengers Injured Following A Terrifying Boeing Plane Malfunction

A Boeing flight ended in panic and terror as a plane suddenly dropped more than 25,000 feet. The reason? A fault in the cabin's pressurization system. Per Newsweek, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Incheon, South Korea. This is yet another horrible disaster in a string of Boeing-related "errors" and "faults."

The Korea Airlines flight to Taiwan departed from Incheon International Airport near South Korea's capital, Seoul. Unfortunately, around 50 minutes into the two-hour flight, pilots became aware of a fault in the aircraft's cabin pressurization system. Subsequently, the plane dropped from an altitude of 35,000 feet to under 10,000 feet within the span of 10 minutes.

Per the Taipei Times, passengers were frightened, claiming they wouldn't be taking another flight in the near future. "The children on board were crying when oxygen masks dropped down, and [a passenger] was afraid that the plunging plane might hit the ground," the publication reports.

The rapid change in cabin pressure reportedly caused multiple passengers to suffer from headaches, hyperventilation, eardrum pain, and nosebleeds, requiring hospitalization. Fortunately, no deaths or more serious injuries were reported.

Truthfully, what more could I even say at this point about Boeing and its recent issues? Dave Calhoun, Boeing's sitting CEO, was grilled last week by the U.S. Senate about the safety and protocols of Boeing's planes. There were some telling revelations, sure. But overall, what good is "We're sorry, and we'll do better going forward!" when planes are plummeting out of the sky and catching on fire every other day?

Some rumors are swirling that Boeing may be facing criminal charges. With everything that's happened in this year alone — and continues every time you turn around and see another negative Boeing article — it's hard to fight against Boeing potentially having its day in court.

Perhaps it's the only way the company will implement lasting, effective change. When the consequences can't be avoided or shrugged off, and the prospects of jail time and significant financial "concessions" are seriously being considered. I sincerely hope that this latest tragedy will lead Boeing to drastically change the way it handles its business.