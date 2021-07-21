If you're an avid fan of The Andy Griffith Show, odds are you're already familiar with the fact that you can actually visit Mount Airy, the charming little North Carolina town where they filmed the beloved sitcom. But did you know that the town also hosts a festival featuring all things Andy Griffith?

The annual Mayberry Days festival in downtown Mount Airy is a sweet tribute to Mayberry, the fictional town where Andy Griffith and his friends and family lived on the classic TV show. The 2021 festival is coming up in September so we've rounded up everything you need to know if you plan on making the trip out to North Carolina.

Read More: The 10 Best 'Andy Griffith Show' Episodes, Ranked

What is Mayberry Days?

In 1990, The Surry Arts Council in Mount Airy, North Carolina started Mayberry Days as a way to honor the 30th anniversary of The Andy Griffith Show. The initial idea for the event was born at the estate auction of Frances Bavier (Aunt Bee to Andy Griffith fans) and turned into a family-friendly event. What was just one day to start has turned into an annual week-long event that draws families and friends out to where Andy Griffith was filmed every single year.

The festival has tons of fun activities each day to entertain longtime fans of the beloved show as well as the annual Mayberry Days Golf Tournament which takes place at Cross Creek Country Club.

Read More: The Dillards: From Mayberry's Darlings to Progressive Bluegrass Pioneers

What to expect

This year, the event will run from September 22-26, 2021. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Mayberry Days Parade will run from Main Street/Rockford Street from Independence Blvd to the Andy Griffith Playhouse. But every day of the festival includes a ton of fun and even features some special guests. Some of the Mayberry Days events include the Andy Griffith Museum, guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music at the Old-Time Music Heritage Hall, and shows at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

This year, one of the most exciting special guests is Karen Knotts, the real-life daughter of the late Don Knotts who played Barney Fife on the series. Karen will be performing "Tied Up in Knotts--A Book Talk" at the Historic Earle Theatre on Sept 23 and, honestly, we feel like it will definitely be a great time. Other fun guests this year include Leroy Mack McNees & Cullen's Bridge Band "Bluegrass Mayberry Style," Ronnie Schell, Rodney Dillard and the Dillard Band, and T. Graham Brown.