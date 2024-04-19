Matty Healy Is Reportedly Relieved Taylor Swift Didn't Trash Him in 'Tortured Poets Department'

Matty Healy is reportedly breathing a sigh of relief now that Taylor Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department is out. He was afraid the singer might trash him in her new project.

Healy reportedly "couldn't be happier" with how the album turned out. He and his family actually appreciate the song that Swift supposedly wrote about him.

"Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album," an insider tells Us Weekly.

Healy and his family were worried that Swift might publicly ding Healy. But she opted not to do so."Matty's family knew about the relationship," the insider explains. "And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he's been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he's a villain."

Matt Healy and Taylor Swift's Romance

Likewise, Healy felt "really appreciative" that Taylor Swift's team reached out to him about the album. It helped to alleviate some of his fears that she was writing about him. "He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light," the source explained. "The public wouldn't get the full story."

Swifties in general gave him a lot of anxiety. He didn't want to get on the bad end of Swift's rabid fanbase. Swift and Healy were only together for a brief time. The two reportedly don't speak anymore but had a strong bond. "Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real," the insider said.

Healy and Swift briefly got together in 2014 and then in 2023 after Swift broke up with Joe Alwyn. Healy has been a controversial figure for some time, garnering backlash for his comments about rapper Ice Spice. The track "But Daddy I Love Him" is speculated to be inspired by Swift and Healy's romance.

It casts aside some of Healy's controversy by reexamining Healy as a bit of a bad boy.

"I'll tell you something right now / I'd rather burn my whole life down / than listen to one more second of all this b—-hing and moaning," Swift sings on the track. "I'll tell you something about my good name / It's mine alone to disgrace / I don't care to all these vipers dressed in pale dresses groaning."