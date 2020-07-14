To explain moves it's making to counteract climate change and to introduce its reduced methane emissions beef Whopper, Burger King recruited teenage country artist Mason Ramsey to sing about cow farts and burps.

"When cows fart and burp and splatter, well it ain't no laughing matter, They're releasing methane every time they do. And that methane from their rear goes up to the atmosphere and pollutes our planet, warming me and you!," begins Ramsey's jingle for the same fast food chain that transported Darius Rucker to a surreal dreamscape several years back.

Ramsey's role in establishing why lemongrass-fed cows poot less greenhouse gas reflects a conscious effort to represent the Walmart Yodeling Kid's peers.

"We wanted to have a differentiated voice, a voice that represented the new generations coming, a voice that was innocent to help tell us this story," says BK global chief marketer Fernando Machado (as quoted by Muse by Clio). "So, when Manson's name came to the table, we all gravitated towards it."

Ramsey's surreal music video was created by Michel Gondry, the French director best known for the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

"A musical directed by Michel with his very own style to tell stories full of craft, colors and visual metaphors really helped us to explain something complicated in a simple way," says Gustavo Lauria, co-founder and creative chief at New York-based ad agency We Believers (as quoted by Muse by Clio).

Maybe investors in Burger King's parent company Restaurant Brands International inspired the chain to do more to fight its contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions, or maybe it's just an effort to advertise something different than the Impossible Whopper or Moldy Whopper. Either way, Burger King's newest ad campaign might just be the weirdest twist yet for country music's youngest internet sensation.

