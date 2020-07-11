Darius Rucker has announced that he and his wife Beth are separating after 20 years of marriage.

On social media, the singer shared that the couple has made the decision to "consciously uncouple."

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other's biggest cheerleaders," Rucker wrote on Instagram. "Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always."

The couple met in 1998 when Leonard was working in New York for VH1 and Rucker was in town playing with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish.

The couple married in 2000, right before Rucker launched his solo career. They have two children together, Daniella Rose and son Jack. Rucker also has daughter, Carolyn Pearl Phillips, from a previous relationship.

"I thank her every day for staying with me and being the strong woman she is, because with Hootie & the Blowfish, I could be gone for three months and then I'd come home for two days and then I'd be gone again for a month, and she put up with all that crap. You know, her and country music saved my life," Rucker once told The Boot.

The couple launched an organization called Just Be You to help teens feel confident. The couple holds motivational speaking events and workshops to improve the emotional well-being of teens.

