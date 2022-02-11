Margo Price Announces Memoir 'Maybe We'll Make It'

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price is set to release a memoir. Maybe We'll Make It, which will be released on Oct. 4, will chronicle over a decade in Price's life, capturing her journey to make it as a songwriter and artist. This is Price's first book.

"I'm so excited to share with y'all that for the past five years, I've been working on writing a book," Price said in a statement. "It has truly been a labor of love and I'm so thrilled that it will finally be released by the University of Texas Press. Maybe We'll Make It takes place over the better part of a decade when I was struggling to make a career as a songwriter and an artist. It's a love story about loyalty, loss, grief and forgiveness. It's about finding freedom from substance abuse and addiction and fighting for the freedom to be myself in the music business."

Price released her debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter in 2016. She's since released All American Made and 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started.

In 2016, Price won Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards. The was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Last year, Price was elected to the Board of Directors of Willie Nelson's Farm Aid.

Price is set to make several live appearances this spring and summer, including a performance at the Under the Big Sky Festival in Montana.

