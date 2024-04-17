Maren Morris Wants To Open a Bar In Nashville — Fans Don't Think It's A Good Idea

Does every country singer have to open a bar these days? Throw Maren Morris's name in the mix for Nashville's future drinking hole. Even Morgan Wallen has a bar coming up despite his legal troubles, so why not?

Morris recently talked with Stephen Colbert, revealing her bar aspirations. She discussed living in Nashville for over a decade, blasting Music City for not having good Tex-Mex food. So maybe she would offer it? The singer said she wants to build a bar in Nashville that's modeled after a church. She would call the bar My Church.

She said, "I've lived in Nashville for 11 years now...They have not figured out Tex-Mex food in Tennessee...Maybe that's what my next thing should be, not that I know anything about it. I've always wanted to open a bar in Nashville called My Church. And it would be in an old church, maybe a Catholic one."

However, Morris hasn't exactly been embraced by the country music community. While she has fans, she has kept her distance from the genre and went against the grain often. She's been quite outspoken about her desire to leave country music behind altogether. "The stories going on within country music right now, I've tried to avoid a lot of it at all costs. I feel very, very distanced from it," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I had to take a step back. The way I grew up was so wrapped in country music, and the way I write songs is very lyrically structured in the Nashville way of doing things."

Fans React To Maren Morris's Idea

She continued, "But I think I needed to purposely focus on just making good music and not so much on how we'll market it. A lot of the drama within the community, I've chosen to step outside out of it."

So it makes opening a bar in Nashville, no less, a bit of a headscratcher. Fans were quick to offer their own thoughts on Morris's proposed bar, and based on the responses I've seen, she should probably hold off on the idea.

One wrote, "I cannot imagine a less fun bar than a Maren Morris owned one. It would be like a Dick's Last Resort without the sarcasm and everyone is offended."

Another wrote, "Ridiculous! Everyone wants a bar in Nashville! only one queen has a bar already & should stay that way."

Yet another wrote, "She said she wanted out of the genre but I guess wants monies."