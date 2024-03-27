Jason Aldean Takes Subtle Swipe at Maren Morris After Online Feud

Jason Aldean may have churned up some controversy in the past, but the country singer is standing by his political views. Aldean took a subtle swipe at Maren Morris and his other critics, saying no one has ever confronted him in real life.

Aldean and his wife Brittany infamously engaged in an online catfight with Morris a few years ago. In an online Q&A on Instagram, Aldean said no one has ever personally approached him about any of his views.

He said, "Not to my face. Not to our face. These days everybody likes to handle their business in the media. You've got people that take some swipes in the media and that's all fine and good, but I mean I've never had anybody come up and say anything." However, he told anyone who had an issue to "Feel free."

Aldean and his wife Brittany got into an online argument with Morris and Cassadee Pope after Brittany expressed her own views on the transgender movement. While some supported Brittany, others like Pope called her out on Twitter. Pope wrote at the time, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Jason Aldean Addresses Maren Morris

Morris then added about the singer's wife, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ons and zip it, insurrection Barbie."

It's not the first time that Aldean has addressed his online haters. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Aldean said he doesn't give Morris much thought.

"The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I've never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So I don't really have an opinion about her," he said. Aldean explained why he jumped online to defend his wife. "The only thing I knew was that she was coming after my wife in the media. Obviously, her and I are on completely different ends of the spectrum as far as our beliefs. But I don't know her at all, truly."

Aldean said he found the situation to be strange from his point of view.

He said, "That's what was so weird for me: This chick's coming after us, and I've never even talked to her before. Yet she claimed to know so much about me and my wife somehow."