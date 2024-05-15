Man Reported Missing While Hiking In Colorado - The Search Is Ongoing

A Colorado Springs man, Lucas Macaj, went hiking in the Longs Peak mountain area. On Sunday, May 12, 2024, Macaj texted a friend at around 1:00 PM. Per a news release by the Rocky Mountain National Park, Macaj said he'd reached the summit of Longs Peak. He was reported overdue by the end of the day, and investigators are currently working to find him.

The search started on Monday, as rangers found Macaj's vehicle parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead. As reported by The Coloradoan, Macaj started his hike from the Longs Peak Trailhead early Sunday morning and reached the summit via the Keyhole route. Searchers' efforts included air reconnaissance using a heat-sensing fixed-wing aircraft, as well as ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail. Aircraft searches focused on the Keyhole route, including the Ledges, the Trough, the Narrows, the Homestretch, and the section between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the search was halted by strong winds, whiteout conditions, and low visibility. Significantly, investigators were unable to search in the Loft area and the Keyhole route on Longs Peak due to the poor conditions. Reportedly, the farthest searchers were able to hike was above Black Lake, the area below the Trough and the Ledges.

What Happened To Lucas Macaj, The Hiker Who Went Missing During A Hike In Colorado?

According to the Rocky Mountain National Park, the weather conditions of Longs Peak are prone to sudden changes. "The Keyhole Route can experience winter-like conditions at any time, requiring greater skill and judgment." People are also warned to "be prepared to turn back during sudden, drastic weather changes." Reportedly, for more inexperienced hikers, the risks can be monumental.

Per a post from the Colorado Mountain Club: "Longs Peak is the deadliest peak in the state of Colorado, with the highest failure rate of all the 14ers. ... Longs Peak towers over the landscape as the only 14er in Rocky Mountain National Park. Its vertical rock faces are covered with ice and snow for nine months out of the year, leaving only a small window for hikers without mountaineering experience to reach the summit."

Despite the hazardous conditions, we at Wide Open Country hope Macaj is found soon and safe.