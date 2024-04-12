Maggie Rogers Fans Praise New Album 'Don't Forget Me' As Perfect Road Trip Playlist

Singer Maggie Rogers is back with a new album Don't Forget Me, and fans can't get enough. The album is Rogers third studio, a follow-up of 2022's Surrender.

Fans are already praising the 10-track album, taking to social media to sing the singer's praise ( pun intended). Several described it as the perfect album to blast if you're planning to do a cross-country road trip. The singer hops genres with a bit of country, rock, and pop all blended together.

That makes it hard to classify, but fans are digging the sound. One wrote, "The new Maggie Rogers album has solved all my problems this week." Another wrote, "me and the seven people listening to maggie rogers rn are having such a good time."

One wrote, "This Maggie Rogers album demands to be blasted windows down, sun shining, on a cross country road trip with the gals let's go let's goooo."

Another wrote, "a minute into the new maggie rogers album... we have never been more back whoa." Yet another wrote, "need maggie rogers to open for taylor swift so we can gets some fans in the room that have the hyperfixation gene."

Maggie Rogers Talks New Album

In an interview with Junkee, Rogers opened up about the album. She said that she drew from personal experiences for the album.

"This record feels like this incredibly woven tapestry of all of these memories from different parts of my life, but particularly from my 20s," Rogers said. "I think the early years of my career happened so quickly. I was so young. I was just figuring it out and I think this is sort of an arrival moment as I'm turning 30. There's a timing and an alignment to it that just makes a lot of sense."

Rogers opened up about how the new album compares to her previous work. She said it's an evolution of her skills as an artist.

"It's funny, it has both massively changed and not changed at all. At the center is just how much I love doing this. My songwriting has always been really consistent and the kind of songs I write and the tone, lyrics, and imagery feels like a really constant throughline," she said. "This new record, in so many ways, feels like coming home. I made it really without thinking and I wasn't trying to experiment with anything. I was just having fun. This is sort of what I sound like in my most unguarded, easy moments."