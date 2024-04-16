Luke Combs Gives A Big Shout Out To Caitlin Clark For Being WNBA No.1 Pick

Luke Combs is giving praise where praise is due. The country singer recently gave a huge shout out to Catilin Clark for being the WNBA's no.1 draft pick.

While she couldn't secure the championship, Clark has had a record breaking year in college basketball. So it makes sense for her to make the jump to the WNBA. Give all the popularity behind her and her impressive stats, Clark easily became the no.1 draft pick this year.

Combs recorded a video message for Clark where he praised her for her accomplishments. He said that he is among her many fans, and he can't wait to see what she does next with her career. The singer began the message, "Hey Luke Combs here, I just wanna say congratulations on being the #1 pick in the WNBA draft. That's incredible."

He continued, "I know I can speak for everybody all across the United States that we've enjoyed watching you these past couple years and we can't wait to continue to do so. So congratulations, you earned it. Can't wait to see you out there."

It was a big moment for Clark made extra special by Combs' involvement. Clark revealed that Combs was one of her favorite musicians ever. She felt honored that he would reach out to congratulate her on her evening. She said, "Luke Combs, that's my favorite artist of all time, that's pretty cool. He's a big women's basketball fan so I appreciate that. That's amazing, I was not expecting that."

Luke Combs Loves Sports

Commenters similarly praise Clark while also poking fun at the fact that Clark initially thought the recording was live. One wrote, "She thought it was live." Another commented, "Did she just talk to a video in a mirror??" Still another wrote, "She has good taste in music."

While Combs may have a career in country music, he has voiced his passion for sports several times, particularly football. The Carolina Panthers probably shouldn't expect any well meaning messages from Combs anytime soon. The singer roasted them for making bad calls on social media.

He said, "WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don't comment on these kinds of things but it's just becoming slow torture at this point."