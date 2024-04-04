Luke Combs' Emotional Live Rendition of “The Man He Sees in Me” Has Fans Reaching For Tissues

Give it to Luke Combs, he certainly knows how to imbue his music with emotion. Combs' latest rendition of "The Man He Sees in Me" has fans a bit teary-eyed.

Combs shared a snippet of the unreleased song on his Instagram. He promised fans that they would get the full experience when he's on tour. He wrote, "Looking forward to playing 'The Man He Sees in Me' for y'all on tour!" In particular, the song struck a chord with all those parents out there.

One fan commented, "OH MY GOODNESS at least now I know to bring tissues." Another wrote, "Oh no, my daughter's haven't seen me inconsolable cry yet."

One wrote, "We will be sure to bring our tissues." Another commented, "Such meaning for you and all parents. ?"

Luke Combs on Parenthood

Combs based the song around his own experiences as a father. He wants to try to live up to the version of the man that his son thinks he is. It deals with the insecurities of being a parent.

Lyrics include: "He's Spiderman in Walmart boots and a camouflage hat/ With a baby blue Zebco that gets hung up every cast/ He thinks he's learning fishing from the man who taught Bill Dance/ And I think as I untangle it and put it in his hands. Well I hope he never finds out that I didn't hang the moon/ And I've never scared a monster out the closet in his room/ Some day between him leaving home and driving on my knee/ Maybe I'll finally be, the man he sees in me."

So it's definitely one to make you emotional. It's cool to see how far Combs has come as a parent already. Speaking with People, the singer was nervous about having a baby just a few short years ago.

He said, "I got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed. It's a lot of stuff man. I didn't know what a bassinet was. But that's a thing apparently. A lot of new words I'm learning."

He continued, "It's more like, 'What do I need to be doing right now?' I realized the baby just doesn't need me at all. I'm just there to clean stuff. ... It comes out and it's like, 'Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don't need you to be around.'"

Now, he's much more confident.