Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy and He Has the Cutest Name

Congratulations are in order for Luke Combs and his wife Nicole after they welcomed a baby boy, Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father's Day. The "Doin' This" singer shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the new family of three, captioning the photo, "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

In the photo, Nicole is sitting in a chair in the baby boy's nursery, holding Tex in her arms as Combs is looking over them both. The new mom also shared the image on her social media, captioning the photo, "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day 🥲 Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍."

Combs and Nicole had originally announced they were expecting a boy through Instagram as well. The country singer captioned several photos of himself and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Back in February Combs had shared that he was nervous to become a father. During an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, he started, "I got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed."

The couple officially tied the knot in August 2020 at their home in Florida after announcing their engagement in November 2018. They first began dating in 2016.

What a beautiful way to celebrate Father's day.

