Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman to Perform Long-Awaited 'Fast Car' Duet at Grammys: Report

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman will reportedly take the stage together to sing "Fast Car" at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4. Variety revealed news of the duet on Jan. 31, attributing the information to unnamed sources.

The collaboration is a long-awaited one for some fans, as the song has had a unique journey between Chapman and Combs. Chapman, of course, is the song's original owner, writing it by herself and releasing it on her 1988 self-titled debut album. The song became a worldwide hit and received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It took home the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The song's influence only continued to grow throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

The song took on new life when it was covered by Combs in 2023 on his Gettin' Old album. Combs asked for Chapman's blessing to cover the song, and the country singer put his own spin on it while keeping most of the original lyrics (including the line, "I work in the market as a checkout girl.") Combs' version became a massive hit, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, higher than Chapman's original. It also took the No. 1 spot on the Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the first Black woman to earn a country a No. 1 with a solo composition.

Combs' version has already been awarded in the country community. It took home the trophies for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (awarded to songwriter Chapman) at the 2023 CMA Awards. Some thought there was a chance Chapman might have appeared on the CMAs for a duet, but the collaboration didn't happen.

Now, 36 years after its initial release, "Fast Car" has the chance to take home another Grammy. It is up for Best Country Solo Performance at Sunday's ceremony.

Chapman has commented on finding herself at the top of the country chart, sharing a statement to Billboard in July 2023.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," she said. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Combs was announced as a Grammys performer on Jan. 21. The Recording Academy has not yet confirmed Chapman's appearance on the show.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET