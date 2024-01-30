The Name of Luke Combs' Nashville Bar Was Inspired by One of His Biggest Hits

"I can't wait for this thing to open. I can't wait to see you guys there."

Luke Combs has officially announced the name of his forthcoming bar and music venue in downtown Nashville, and it shares a common theme with his first-ever hit in country music.

In a video shared to his social media accounts on Monday, Combs reveals that the bar will be called Category 10.

"Obviously, as you guys know, the strongest a hurricane can be is Category 5, so we figured we'd double it and make it Category 10," Combs explains in the clip.

"It's gonna be an awesome honky tonk, downtown Nashville," he adds. "Food. Spirits. You name it. Whatever you want, we're gonna have it. It's gonna be so much fun. I can't wait for this thing to open. I can't wait to see you guys there."

The hurricane-themed name is a reference to Combs' debut single, "Hurricane," which became his first No. 1 hit and has since been certified 9x Platinum by the RIAA.

Combs announced the news while backstage at the Grand Ole Opry; the bar opening is a joint venture with Opry Entertainment Group. Ryman Hospitality Properties executive chairman Colin Reed shared more context surrounding the name choice.

"The Category 10 name symbolizes the sheer, undeniable power of Luke's voice, songwriting, and career, and just like Luke, this venue will be an off-the-charts experience unlike anything elsedowntown," Reed said in a press release, according to The Tennessean.

The Category 10 bar is taking over the building on 120 2nd Avenue N. that previously housed The Wildhorse Saloon. The establishment will boast a total of 69,000 square feet, three interior floors and a rooftop. It will be able to host more than 3,000 patrons.

The entertainment spaces are set to include The Honky-Tonk stage, The Main Stage, The Sports Bar, The Still and The Eye (the proposed rooftop). The venue as a whole is inspired by "Combs' passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports." The bar and venue will also serve as a live music hub that will feature shows from "high-level touring acts" as well as songwriters.

The Tennessean states that the bar will open in phases beginning in Summer 2024.