Luke Bryan Reveals Frontrunners for American Idol Judge

It looks like we're finally narrowing down the playing field. For months, American Idol fans and dirt sheets speculate who could possibly fill the massive shoes Katy Perry leaves behind. She receives her curtain call after 7 seasons on the show to a massive celebration of her contributions. Now, we zero in on who could be next, thanks to Luke Bryan.

Recently, Billboard interviews Luke to try and wrangle an answer out of who could possibly replace Katy Perry. Predictably, Bryan teases in his typical classic fashion, not truly asserting anything concrete. Frankly, I think he thrives on the uncertainty at this point. It makes for a fun game between himself and the audience.

Regardless, he lists 3 primary names. "I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Luke says.

The Arguments For Every Rumored Idol Judge Mentioned by Luke Bryan

Meghan Trainor begs for this role privately and in public. She speaks with Andy Cohen about her incessant desire to take over Katy Perry's spot. "I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don't really have the final say ... but I have begged for this job ... it's my favorite show — I've watched it since I was a child."

P!nk is notably less enthused and it's surprising Luke Bryan brings her up at all. P!nk expressed before that she doesn't like hurting people's feelings and that she's not a good fit. In addition, I figure Miley Cyrus works on bigger and better things for her music career. She still has time until reality TV makes sense for her.

It's not just Katy either. Additionally, Bryan insists that Disney keeps Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, and himself in the dark for who takes over. "It's been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan," Luke explains. "We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Now, I don't buy Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie not coming back unless they don't want to come back. Replacing Katy Perry is already a big enough fish to fry. I doubt they want to shuffle the whole lineup. Regardless, it'll be interesting to see how the new era of American Idol looks like.