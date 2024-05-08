Luke Bryan Addresses Those Feud Rumors With Lionel Richie On "American Idol'

Luke Bryan is addressing those rumors about a feud with Lionel Richie on American Idol. The two allegedly are fighting over Katy Perry's placement on the show. Tabloids have reported on the issue, saying things are tense on the set. Well, apparently, these rumors are all a load of bull!

Jimmy Kimmel spoke with Bryan, asking him about them. He said, "I hear rumors and these are tabloid rumors that you and Lionel are feuding, that you are the next Drake and Kendrick Lamar."

Bryan had nothing but laughs for the rumors. He tongue-in-cheek imagined what a feud with Richie would be like. He said, "Yeah me and Lionel, it's tense on the set. You know Lionel, how combative he is. You saw how awful he was on The Greatest Night In Pop. He just tried to ruin that whole scenario."

However, Kimmel tongue-in-cheek asked if Bryan may be the problem instead. He asked, "I'm not saying Lionel is a problem I'm suggesting maybe it's you."

Luke Bryan Squashes Rumors

Bryan dismissed the rumors as rubbish, questioning how he could possibly fight with Richie on American Idol. He said the singer is too pure of heart. He said, "Yeah, I read the tabloid, and I'm like me and Lionel in a feud over Katy's replacement? It's like...yeah. You can't feud with Lionel! He's like apple pie. He's like the most wholesome human. Me and Lionel are good. "

Previously, anonymous insiders claimed that the set was tense. "This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they've been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot," the insider says. "That hasn't happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show.

They continued saying that Bryan and Richie were at each other's throats basically on who would end up replacing Perry. Richie may have his ideas on the replacement, but that seems far-fetched. "Luke's complaining Lionel's trying to insert one of his favorites and hijack the show," the source says. "Luke thinks the decision isn't up to them, it's the bosses who should decide, and he's irritated that Lionel's being so pushy behind the scenes."

According to Bryan, they don't play a role in the decision. He said, "We let the smart people do that. We just show up and judge the talent and have fun."