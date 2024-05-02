Jelly Roll Wants To Replace Katy Perry On 'American Idol' But Will It Happen?

Could Jelly Roll be replacing Katy Perry on American Idol? The musician is definitely interested in the role, but will it actually happen?

Fans have been clamoring for Jelly Roll to join the show since he guest mentored earlier this season. The musician struck an impression with both viewers and contestants. Even Perry herself was impressed. If you were worried that Jelly Roll would be too busy to take a full time role on the show, then not to worry, he's not.

Jelly Roll says he's game to join American Idol. Speaking on Audacy's K-FROG, Jelly Roll opened up about his desire and thanked Perry for campaigning for him. "Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he said.

"How cool of Katy," he said of Perry. "When we were talking backstage the other day, she tells me this just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me,'" he recalled. "I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately then won't post your album," he said. "For her to immediately—in the first interview she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."

Katy Perry Suggests Jelly Roll As Replacement

Speaking to E! News, Perry said about Jelly Roll, "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So, to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. Love you, Jelly."

"I want a truth-teller, that's what I want," she continued. "I want someone who's not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way. So just someone who has a strong sense of self that listens to their intuition."

However, could that actually happen? While Jelly Roll offers a fun personality to the mix, producers haven't weighed in yet on who will be replacing Perry. Given that the show has never had all male judges, it's likely that producers will look to add another female judge to the mix to replace Perry. Possibly if Jelly Roll did join, the show might branch out to four judges. It wouldn't be the first time.