Luke Bryan Announces 2022 Farm Tour Dates and Locations

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is officially coming back in 2022. The country music star is partnering with Bayer for the thirteenth annual tour that will take place at six different family farms this fall.

The tour kicks off in Indiana and will take Bryan to Ohio, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan. Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock will all be joining as openers. The Farm Tour is an important initiative for the Nashville superstar who grew up on a farm in Georgia. It's a special opportunity for Bryan to honor farmers as well as give his fans the chance to come together and do the same. It's also a great way to bring big concerts to small communities that don't usually get that kind of attention. Bringing a CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year winner to promote the everyday farmer? It's a wonderful idea, which is probably why it's become so popular over the years.

"I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago," Bryan shares in a press release. "It has allowed communities who don't normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer. Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team."

Bryan and Bayer will be using the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer as part of a social media campaign from June through October. Bayer will be donating meals to those in need through Feeding America whenever the hashtag is shared. Tickets for the 2022 Farm Tour will go on sale on Thursday, May 5 on Bryan's website at 10 AM local time. Tour dates and locations are below.

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2022 Dates

Sept. 15 - Monroeville, IN - Highland Farms*

Sept. 16 - Mechanicsburg, OH - SpringFork Farms*

Sept. 17 - Fowlerville, MI - Kubiak Family Farms*

Sept. 22 - Murdock, NE - Stock Hay & Grain Farm*

Sept. 23 - Boone, IA - Ziel Farm

Sept. 24 - Eyota, MN - Gar-Lin Dairy*

*Riley Green not appearing

