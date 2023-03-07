Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne Slated for LGBTQ+ Rights Fundraising Concert in Nashville

In reaction to separate newly-signed laws in Tennessee that target all-ages drag shows and gender-affirming care for transgender persons under age 18, benefit concert Love Rising will raise funds for non-profits Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. A star-studded and multi-genre lineup was announced on Tuesday (March 7) for the March 20 event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne represent mainstream country music on the initial list of performers. They'll be joined that night by Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Brittany Howard, Amanda Shires, Julien Baker, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne, Allison Russell and the Rainbow Coalition Band.



Per a press release, the Looking Out Foundation will support the event by collecting donations and doubling contributions, up to a maximum of $100,000.



"As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it's important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans," Russell shared in a press release. "LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!"



"SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven't done anything wrong," Isbell added. "These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can't in good conscience just stand by and let that happen."







According to a Human Rights Campaign post from Feb. 15, over 340 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in statehouses across the country since the start of 2023.



Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 8) at 10 a.m. CST with net proceeds going to the organizations listed above.