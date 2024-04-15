Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Has Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest Hugging It Out

It's rare that an American Idol contestant has the judges hugging it out. Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell caused Luke Bryan to give host Ryan Seacrest in a moment that's hilarious as it is tender/

For her performance, Russell performed another original called "Want You." The song was about unreciprocated love. Russell sang about loving someone who didn't feel the same way. "It's just about me wanting someone that didn't want me back," she said. "I really wished this person loved me like I loved them." Lyrics included: "I want you to want me / Like I want you / I want you to need me / Like I need you."

Seacrest emotionally connected with the song and ended up in tears. Judge Katy Perry asked, "Ryan, do you want somebody to want you like that, too?" Seacrest replied, choking back emotion, "Love me, love me like I love you."

"Ryan, I'll give you a hug," Bryan told him. Bryan proceeds to hug Seacrest with the host jumping up into his arm. Bryan joked that Seacrest was the "most expensive thing I've ever held." Seacrest had nothing but praise for Russell. "Knowing that was your song, you started writing at 9, and those are your lyrics, it was just so emotional backstage," he explained.

Us Georgia boys gotta stick together #idol pic.twitter.com/JDcWmfJff8 — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 15, 2024

Luke Bryan Praises Contestant

Likewise, the judges similarly praised Russell for both her voice as well as her artistry. "That was so you. I loved it because it was so real, and I think we could really feel the emotion in that, and that's what your artistry is about and don't lose that. That thing that you did with that song really is your signature. It was very emotional and probably my favorite performance that you've done."

Meanwhile, Perry said, "Miss Emmy, that was one of my favorite original songs that you've sang. I know that you were just a little nervous. I just want more breath, more long notes. Girl, like go swimming, learn how to hold your breath more. We need longer notes from Emmy, and I know that you have them. We need power. C'mon, let's go. The time is now!"