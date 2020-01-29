Remember When Loretta Lynn Guest Starred on 'Dukes of Hazzard' and 'Fantasy Island'?

By the 1980s, Loretta Lynn reigned supreme as the First Lady of Country Music, a moniker shared with Tammy Wynette. In fact, Lynn enjoyed enough pop cultural clout to appear on a couple of prime time TV shows: The Dukes of Hazzard and Fantasy Island.

Lynn's appearance in the Waylon Jennings-narrated world of Bo Duke (fellow country singer John Schneider), Luke Duke (Tom Wopat), Cooter (Ben Jones) and Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach) came in the season two episode "Find Loretta Lynn." When the conniving Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke) learned that Lynn was going to perform at a nearby fair, he had Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best) redirect the singer to Hazzard County.

After leaving local watering hole the Boar's Nest, Lynn got kidnapped by aspiring county artists Squirt (Henry Gibson), Bubba (Dennis Burkley), and Cindy (Rebecca Reynolds). Of course, justice prevails in no time thanks to the Duke Boys.

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Ranch Tells the Story of the Country Icon's Life

During the episode, Lynn performs "Y'all Come (You All Come)," a song written in the '50s by Texas singer-songwriter Arlie Duff and covered by Connie Smith, Porter Wagoner, Glen Campbell and others.

"Finding Loretta Lynn" aired shortly before the big-screen debut of Coal Miner's Daughter sealed the country music legacies of both Lynn and the actress portraying her, Sissy Spacek.

Two years later, Lynn appeared in a December 1982 episode of Fantasy Island. In a segment titled "Thank God, I'm a Country Girl," Lynn plays waitress Loretta Wentworth, who'd given up her daughter Lorraine (played by Heather Locklear) to chase country stardom. Wentworth's fantasy is to find success and reunite with her daughter.

Lynn's unlikely trip to Fantasy Island came the same year as her last top 10 hit to date, "I Lie."

Now Watch: Songs Every Loretta Lynn Fan Knows By Heart