9 Cozy Log Cabins You Can Stay in Right Now

With the weather finally starting to cool down and COVID still a part of our daily lives, a log cabin getaway could be the perfect way to still get some relaxing vacation time while being safe. You'll have wifi and maybe even a firepit to sit around for some relaxing time away.

We've rounded up some of the most picturesque log cabin Airbnbs around the country that you can reserve today. They're all perfect for a family trip or a couple's weekend away.

1. The Big Bear Treehouse in Big Bear, California

This treehouse looks incredibly cozy for up to 5 guests. You're surrounded by the beautiful National Forest with tons of hiking trails, an outdoor BBQ grill that would be perfect for s'mores, a wood-burning indoor fireplace, and just a short drive away from the ski slopes.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

2. The Log Cabin on Roaring Brook in Stamford Vermont

Located in the Green Mountain National Forest, this rustic cabin looks like the ideal place to cozy up in the winter months. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views and sit back with your morning coffee on the deck listening to the sound of the neighboring brook.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

3. Lakeside log home in Hunter, New York

How adorable is this little house in the Catskill Mountains? This one bedroom has plenty of room for two guests to enjoy a nice weekend away. There's a nearby lake for fishing and canoeing, it's dog friendly, and there are herb, flower and vegetable gardens onsite to enjoy.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

4. The Holloway Cabin in Buena Vista, Colorado

This refurbished 1800s mining cabin has a hot spring as a hot tub, need we say more? This tiny home is perfect for a couple, with a queen bed in the loft area. It has all of the basic modern amenities you would need for your getaway so you can unwind for a few days and relax.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

5. The Ole Cabin in Zirconia, North Carolina

This historic 1800s cabin is a total steal for just $100/night. This cabin is also a "superhost" so you know that you're in good hands from the minute you check-in. Get away from all the hustle and bustle and unwind in the rocking chair on the front porch surrounded by the lovely gardens and forest.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

Read More: Camp in the True Wilderness at This Arizona Airbnb Located in a Cave

6. The Doll House in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Could this tiny house get any cuter? Surrounded by 200 acres of woods there are tons of outdoor activities to fill your days including a catch and release fishing hole, canoeing and biking trails in the nearby Pine Creek Valley. There is also a nearby golf course and ATVs available to rent on the property.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

7. The Forest Log Cabin in Nehalem, Oregon

Just a 10-minute drive from Nehalem Bay is this cozy cabin rental. You can rent kayaks to spend time on the water during the day or go hiking in the surrounding state parks before coming back and sitting back with a glass of wine in front of the crackling wood-burning stove.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

8. Loon's Nest Retreat in Park Falls, Wisconsin

The Loon's Nest is located right on the lake so you can literally take in all of the beautiful views of the water right from the comfort of the living room. There's a private pier for fishing and swimming (depending on the weather of course) and a huge modern kitchen to cook the weekend away.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

9. Crystal View Log Cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee

This private secluded cabin outside of Pigeon Forge really can't be beaten. You get a beautiful view of the Great Smoky Mountains to wake up to every morning with room for up to 6 guests. There's a loft area with a pool table and a foosball table for late-night games and the master bathroom even has a jacuzzi tub.

Find this rental on Airbnb here.

This article was originally published in 2020.

Now Watch: Stay Overnight in a Floating Cabin at This Tennessee Resort