Camp in the True Wilderness at This Arizona Airbnb Located in a Cave

Airbnb is an excellent resource if you're looking for a unique vacation rental. Anyone planning a trip to Sedona, Arizona should seriously consider The Cave as an ideal getaway.

Hundreds of years ago these caves were inhabited by Native Americans. Now it has been turned into a cozy Airbnb in the Grand Canyon Caverns. It has been kept as authentic as possible, with just enough updates to make it inhabitable for guests. In the warmer months, the cave will be 10-20 degrees cooler and will be warmer in the colder months. The indoor fireplace will also add to the cozy ambiance and keep you nice and toasty.

While there is no bathroom in the cave, guests will have access to a bedroom and bathroom as part of the main property. You'll also have access to wi-fi which is important when you're away from home. One of the coolest parts of the cave? You're in the wilderness and will need a guide to find the entrance. Make sure to pay close attention to the Airbnb listing for check-in times because they are very specific based on the host's availability.

The vacation home is located in West Sedona. A wolf sanctuary is just next door which requires an appointment to visit. You're also nearby Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Sedona Bell Rock. Fossil Creek is another nearby attraction but requires a permit (available April 1st - Oct 1st).

The creek is located below the cave and you're able to rent a boat to explore the area. Horseshoe Bend is 3 hours north and is located next to Antelope Canyons. The views of the red rocks are truly stunning. You're also less than an hour from Flagstaff and two hours from Phoenix and Scottsdale.

It's worth noting that since the unique cave is in the wilderness, it's probably not the best rental for those bringing small children. There are steep areas especially the hiking trails. But because you're in the desert you'll undoubtedly experience the perfect view for stargazing.

With a nightly rate of $149/night, it's much more affordable than hotels you'd find in Uptown Sedona (22 miles away). The space accommodates up to four guests. With nearly a 5 star rating, the cave is guaranteed to make your next trip incredibly unique and unlike anything you've ever experienced.

This story previously ran on Aug. 1, 2020.