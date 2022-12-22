Little Big Town recruited respected TV actor and fellow country act Charles Esten to help bring even more emotion to the song "Rich Man." The Nashville and Outer Banks star appears in its music video as a husband and father of two whose family life makes him feel wealthy despite not having "a lick of money."

Esten's character sets the right example for his son and daughter by keeping his faith and others' needs first. The son in particular learns from watching his hard-working and patriotic dad, whose generosity is established through everything from changing a woman's tire after church to coaching youth baseball.

As if all that wasn't moving enough, there's a surprise twist. Little Big Town member Jimi Westbrook's character is the son, and we're seeing the warm memories that come flooding back during his late father's visitation service. Despite this heartbreaking setting, viewers come away knowing that Esten's character left this world with no regrets.

Westbrook wrote the tender-hearted song and sings lead vocals.

"'Rich Man' has a special place in my heart, and I've been touched by the response it's gotten from the record and playing it on the road. We wanted the video to show the love of family, and love of a father," Westbrook shared in a press release."This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that as well as the heart I have for my son. Making this with Charles, the other actors and of course Karen, Kimberly and Phillip was really a labor of love."

"'Rich Man' tells the story of how the deep roots of family ground us and give us the space to flourish and become who we are meant to be," Fairchild added. "True wealth is the story of this song."



