Starting on Nov. 5, 26 new holiday films will be hitting Lifetime as part of their annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup. New movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November until Dec. 18. Lifetime has secured some serious talent this year, making the 2022 lineup look like it might be the best yet.

A few exciting casting details include a Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman reunion for Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Full House alum Jodie Sweetin, Patti LaBelle and Kelsey Grammer starring opposite his real-life daughter, Spencer Grammer.

"I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it," the Frasier alum aid in a press release. "On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we're making."

Noticeably absent from the newly released holiday schedule is the queen of Lifetime Christmas, Melissa Joan Hart. It was revealed via Variety in February that the actress signed a multi-year deal with Lifetime and would be starring in and producing various new films for the network, including new 2022 and 2023 holiday films. Maybe she has new movies coming after Dec. 18? We'll have to wait and see.

Here's a full breakdown of all the new holiday films coming to Lifetime in 2022, including when to watch and interesting plot and cast details.

November

Merry Swissmas

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon

Plot: "After her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies) starts dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard), Alex (Sweetin) travels to spend Christmas with her mother, Caroline (Jane Wheeler), who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Quickly, she finds out that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the inn's opening -- but things get a little easier when she meets Liam (Rozon), a single father and the manager of the inn."

Well Suited for Christmas

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Mercedes de la Zerda and Franco Lo Presti

Plot: "Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (De la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city's most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Lo Presti), for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and find themselves falling in love."

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake

Date: Thursday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Genelle Williams and Corey Sevier

Plot: "Every Christmas, Reilly Shore (Williams) picks a random spot on the map to travel: this year, that spot [is] Mistletoe Lake. Upon arrival, she learns that the bed & breakfast is full due to the annual Christmas Harbor Festival. Ultimately, she ends up meeting 12-year-old Emma (Hattie Kragten) and her dad, Raymond (Sevier), who need her help."

The Dog Days of Christmas

Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat

Plot: "While visiting her family during Christmastime, Annie Blake (Flood) decides to help three stray dogs get adopted before heading back into her career working for a global non-profit. But when she runs into local veterinarian, Dylan Hawkes (Simat), her old high school debate partner, they team up to save an animal rescue. Ultimately, Annie discovers that finding love, and making a difference in the world, can happen right at home."

Reindeer Games: Homecoming

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening

Plot: "MacKenzie Graves (Drew), a brilliant biology teacher in Vermont, recently lost her father, who was a beloved fire chief who ran the holiday fundraising tradition 'The Reindeer Games.' As she usually competes in his place, this year, she's shocked to see fading Hollywood star and high school crush, Chase Weston (Bruening) return home and is roped into competing."

Six Degrees of Santa

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Kathryn Davis and Steve Lund

Plot: "Christmas enthusiast Harper (Davis) is the creator of a program, Six Degrees of Santa, where 'Santas' give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along and eventually re-gifted. When her reaches an internet entrepreneur, Jason (Lund), he's convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate."

Sweet Navidad

Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Camila Banus, Mark Hapka, and David Fumero

Plot: "Pastry chef Carmen (Banus), who is dreaming of opening her Puerto Rican-influenced bakery, reluctantly applies for a position as a pastry chef for a hotel's holiday gala. When accepted, she's paired with perfectionist chef Jax (Hapka) to curate the perfect holiday menu."

A Show-Stopping Christmas

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Jamie Perez and Thomas McDonnell

Plot: "Riley Burdett (Perez), the artistic director of the Onota Theatre in Massachusetts, learns that the theatre's Scrooge-like owner Regina is preparing to close. So, she calls upon the ghosts of Regina's past, present, and future to change her mind. Meanwhile, Riley casts a big TV star, Sam Palmer (McDonnell), who has moved to the area to escape, as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol."

Baking All the Way

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson

Plot: "Julia Wilson (Lee), an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson (Bisson), the bakery's charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe."

Steppin' Into the Holiday

Date: Friday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Courtney Lopez, and Cheri Oteri

Plot: "Former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario) returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired, [which is when] he encounters Rae (Kramer), the charming owner of the local dance studio, where Billy's 12-year-old nephew is her standout student." Will they find love?

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Plot: "When Brian Conway (Kelsey), a successful businessman whose family relationships have suffered, gets in a car accident on Christmas Eve, anta gives him twelve chances to redo the day and repair the relationships in his life, including with his daughter Michelle (Spencer)."

A Christmas Spark

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando

Plot: "Recently widowed Molly (Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town's Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Lando), the town's most eligible bachelor."

December

Serving Up the Holidays

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig

Plot: "Scarlett (Irvin) is an incredible chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too-sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough. To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where Scarlett will re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up, maybe find love with a handsome rival chef from her past (Roerig) and regain the Christmas spirit her food -- and her life -- truly needs."

Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn

Plot: "Prominent forecaster Bridget Torres (Ortiz) visits the magical, wintry town of Leavenworth, Washington, and is tasked with announcing a special 'snow-cast' at the annual Christmas Eve festival and has brought her boss Lisa (Nicole Bilderback) along. However, her plans are foiled when a talk show host, Drake Kincaid (Quinn), arrives to join her for the broadcast."

A New Orleans Noel

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Patti LaBelle, Brad James, and Tim Reid

Plot: "Grace Hill (Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they're both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (LaBelle) -- a New Orleans praline icon -- the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas ... and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas."

Merry Textmas

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa

Plot: "Gaby Diaz (Pedrique), an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her family, heads to her abuela's house in Oaxaca, Mexico, for the holidays. When she accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Massa), a graphic designer who's lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her family invites him to come along for the holidays."

Scentsational Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Nanzeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin

Plot: "Ellie Reddy (Contractor), a beauty and perfumer, returns to her festive hometown to create a new holiday scent. There, she meets handsome, bookish writer, Logan Osborne (Selkin), who is staying with her father at the family's historic property."

A Recipe for Joy

Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey

Plot: "When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes (Agostino), gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She's sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn (Casey), a perfectionist [and] attention-shy chef, reopen his family's beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too."

Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James, and Kirk Franklin

Plot: "Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naughton) and Nia (Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (James) and a heavenly music teacher (Franklin), who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love."

Single and Ready to Jingle

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Natasha Wilson

Plot: "Emma Warner (Wilson) feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating ... or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort -- somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare -- a town devoted to everything Christmas."

Record Breaking Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Michelle Argyris and Andrew Bushell

Plot: "Leah Hoffman (Argyris), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. As she falls for the town's doctor, Devan Bancroft (Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots, and she just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal."

A Christmas to Treasure

Date: Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

Plot: "The passing of beloved Ms. Marley reunites six estranged friends for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds and fond childhood memories are relived, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Massey). The gang find the hidden treasure before the city has the chance to turn the Marley house into a holiday resort but the blossoming holiday romance between Austin and Everett may turn out to be the greatest Christmastime treasure of all."

The Holiday Dating Guide

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey

Plot: "Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater (Menounos) is tasked by her publisher Jack to prove that her dating advice really works. With that, she decides to make a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. When she Michael Ryan (Bailey), her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn."

Wrapped Up in Love

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. ET.

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud

Plot: "Ashley Mackenzie (Bristow), who has always been the 'Christmas Queen' in town leading all festive activities, meets her match in Ben Williams (Renaud), the handsome new man in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does -- and begins to steal her thunder."

