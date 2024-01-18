Jennifer Coolidge Doles Out Insults as a Fortune Teller in New 'Life & Beth' Season 2 Trailer

Amy Schumer's raucous Hulu comedy "Life & Beth" returns with more than a few exciting guest stars — chief among them two-time Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. The "White Lotus" alum appears as a fortune teller with absolutely no filter in the "Life & Beth" Season 2 trailer, which dropped Jan. 18.

Schumer writes, directs and stars in the new installment, premiering Feb. 16 on Hulu with all 10 episodes. After finding love last season, Beth (Schumer) and John (Michael Cera) navigate a garish wedding and the prospect of parenthood. And the ride will be anything but smooth, per Hulu's official Season 2 synopsis:

"As Beth and John's relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth's traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth, destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade."

"Life & Beth" will showcase some stellar comedic talent in Season 2. Outside of Coolidge's fortune teller character Madame de Merde (which translates to "Madam of S**t"), Tim Meadows, Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart"), Amy Sedaris and Margaret Cho are among this season's guest actors.

"I believe in this season of the TV show and think everyone's love and hard work will show, but I want to make this quote sexier. This season is raw and unprotected, ew sorry, let's just use the first part," said Schumer, who also executive produces the show.

Beth's pregnancy and John's multiple attempts at finding the right psychiatrist are among the major plot points of Season 2. Check out the trailer below:

All 10 episodes of "Life & Beth" Season 2 drop Feb. 16 on Hulu.