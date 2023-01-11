Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert to Be Held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House

Friends of Leslie Jordan will celebrate the late comedian, actor and singer's life at Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, which will be hosted on Feb. 19 at Nashville's hallowed Grand Ole Opry House.

A press release promises "an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan's lasting lessons of a life well lived." Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday (Jan. 12) at 10 a.m. CST. Full sales begin the next morning at the same hour. All proceeds will benefit the EB Research Partnership, which, per the same press release, is "the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)."

A stacked cast of country, bluegrass and rock musicians have been announced so far: Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard. The actors, comedians sand journalists scheduled are Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

In addition, an all-star house band of musicians who'd played on Jordan's 2021 country-gospel album Company's Comin' will take the Opry stage.

The event won't bring 2023's first countrified tributes to Jordan. Dolly Parton appeared on the Jan. 5 episode of Call Me Kat, a Fox sitcom that had co-starred Jordan, to share a few sweet words about a dear friend.

"Usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody," Parton said during a surprise appearance. "Well, I'm going to talk to you, because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother. You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2020 in a one-vehicle accident. Law enforcement told TMZ that Jordan was driving his BMW in Los Angeles when he "suffered some sort of medical emergency" and crashed into the side of a building.

