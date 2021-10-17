Lesley Ann Warren is an American actor, dancer and singer working on her seventh decade of show business. From her Broadway debut in 1963 to her most recent television series appearance on CBS, she is a force in the entertainment industry.

After her experience on Broadway, she landed a role in the television musical production of Cinderella. In the late '60s, she starred in the Walt Disney musical films The Happiest Millionaire and The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. She also landed herself a role as Betsy Payson in the TV series Gunsmoke.

By the time the '70s came around, Warren had received a Golden Globe nomination for playing Dana Lambert in the CBS drama series Mission: Impossible. In 1978, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the NBC miniseries Harold Robbins' 79 Park Avenue. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Norma Cassidy in Victor/Victoria. Warren also received two Golden Globe nominations for performances in Songwriter (1984) and Family of Spies (1990).

Warren starred as Lula Rogers in George Strait's debut acting film Pure Country in 1992. Rogers is the manager of Dusty Chandler, Strait's character. Her other film appearances include Race for the Yankee Zephyr (1981), A Night in Heaven (1983), Choose Me (1984), Clue (1985), Burglar (1987), Cop (1988), Life Stinks (1991), Color of Night (1994), When Do We Eat (2005), Peep World (2010), Jobs (2013) and I Am Michael (2015).

She has a recurring role in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace from 2001-2006 as Will Truman's father's mistress. In 2005, she landed a role in the ABC drama Desperate Housewives as Susan Mayer's mother. Other television credits included Willing to Kill: The Texas Cheerleader Story (1992), Less than Perfect (2004), Crossing Jordan (2002-2005) and American Princess (2019). From 2008-2012, Warren played Jinx Shannon on USA's In Plain Sight. She was also offered Mary Steenburgen's role in Step Brothers, but had to turn it down due to scheduling issues.

Lesley Ann Warren has starred in nearly 50 films and appeared in over 70 TV series, and she doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

