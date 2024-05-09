Lauren Alaina Mourns Grandmother Tootsie In Emotional Post

Lauren Alaina is in mourning. The singer recently shared that her grandmother Tootsie passed away. The singer didn't reveal how her grandmother passed.

While performing a concert, Alaina shared that a fan gave her a bracelet with her grandmother's name on it. It meant more than words to the singer. She wrote, "Sweet grandmother Tootsie would absolutely love the bracelet this angel on earth brought me. God bless little girls who love country music. Thank you Darci for this gift & thank you Jesus for making us all one big family." She said that her grandmother would have loved the gift.

In response to the news, several fans sent their condolences to the singer. One person wrote, "So very sorry for your loss. You have the kindest most loving fans." Another person commented, "I'm so very sorry about the loss of your precious grandmother ? Praying for peace and healing." Yet another person wrote, "So very sorry for your loss Lauren Alania, on your grandmother. Sending my deepest condolences to you & your family.

Lauren Alaina Details Sad Occassion

With Tootsie's passing, the singer has no grandmothers left. Previously, the singer revealed the song "The Locket" reminded her of her deceased grandma on her mom's side. "That song's like The Notebook," Alaina told USA Today."The first time I heard it, I bawled. When I was recording it in the studio, I had to take breaks because it was getting to me."

Her maternal grandmother passed away when the singer was in 5th grade. She called it, "the most traumatic thing that ever happened to me." Alaina explained that her father called in the middle of the night that something was wrong. "I heard him on the voicemail, and I heard her not being able to breathe, like she was suffocating," Lauren recalled. "I could hear her gasping in the background, and Papaw was crying. Then I got up, but I didn't get to it in time. I ran downstairs, crying, 'Mama, something's wrong with my nana.' I remember getting there and running in the house before my parents."