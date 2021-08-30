Lauren Alaina Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With Iconic Cover of 'You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)'

Lauren Alaina honiored Loretta Lynn with a cover of "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" during a recent Grand Ole Opry performance. Speaking to the crowd, the Georgia native stated, "As you may have heard, Opry member Loretta Lynn's Ranch, just 86 miles from here, was heavily damaged by the recent flooding. Miss Loretta's ranch foreman Wayne Spears was among those who lost their lives in the flooding. The Opry established a fund to help all of those affected and you can donate by going to [CMTFT.org/Opry].

"To honor Loretta and her legacy, I'm going to tell y'all a story about a little girl who loved Miss Loretta Lynn," Alaina continued. "My grandmother had passed away and my grandfather got a girlfriend and I sang in a restaurant from 6-9 p.m. every night for tips, so that I could play softball. And my paw-paw thought it was a good idea to bring her to see me and I never saw her again at one of my concerts and this is what I said to her."

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Ranch Foreman Wayne Spears Dies in Tennessee Flood

"You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" was written and recorded by Lynn herself and was released as a single back in May 1966. It quickly became one of her most recognizable hits.

Through a statement, the Lynn family noted, "With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the floodwaters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing. The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we'll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes. but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There's just no replacing that. May he rest in peace."

Lynn also shared the news with her followers on social media, asking for prayers for her friends and family. She wrote, "There are no words at the ranch today...only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne, in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken."

