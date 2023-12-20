Hallmark star Laura Vandervoort is no stranger to the TV and film industry. The Canadian-born and -based actress has been acting for over 25 years in almost every genre. One of her longest-running and most-well-known roles was playing Kara on the hit show "Smallville."

Vandervoort has starred in the Hallmark flicks "A Christmas Together With You," "Miracle in Bethlehem, PA" and "Playing Cupid." She's currently starring on the CW series "Sullivan's Crossing," based on the book series by bestselling romance author Robyn Carr.

In addition to her acting career, Vandervoort is also an accomplished writer and director, making her directorial debut in 2021 for her short film "My Soul to Take." The thriller film focuses on Quinn, a lonely young woman who accepts a software update and a sleep app to her phone. The update unexpectedly transports her into a fantasy dream world that has her discovering the often-terrifying depths of her soul. The 13-minute film takes a haunting look at the complexities and dangers that social media and technology can pose in our modern lives.

Get to know the familiar face below.

She's Multitalented

Vandervoort has more than enough TV and film credits under her belt, but that hasn't stopped her from spreading her wings. She began writing the script for "My Soul to Take" during a 14-day quarantine in 2020. One night, while she couldn't sleep, she downloaded a sleep app and immediately got an idea for the script. She began writing and finished it within three days. It was the first time she was able to complete a script from start to finish. To fund the project, Vandervoort and her team raised funds on Indiegogo by selling Vandervoort's "Smallville" relics.

She originally hadn't thought about directing the film. In a letter to her fans on Indiegogo, she wrote:

"Maybe it was because, deep in the back of my mind, I was telling myself I couldn't do it."

"I've been acting for 24 years but I've only started working with female directors in the last 6 years. All of these women have inspired me and opened my eyes. They encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone. The thing is, you never truly step outside of your comfort zone until you push yourself through the fear."

She Is Newly Engaged

While she has had her fair share of on-screen romances, her real-life fairytale is about to begin. She got engaged to actor Adam Coates in September 2023. The pair have been together since at least January 2022, which is when Coates started appearing on Vandervoort's social media posts. Vandervoort made the news public with an Instagram post, which she captioned, "Well... we have some news!! My birthday last week became more than a celebration of another trip around the sun... it became a celebration of our forever!!!!!!!"

Coates pulled off the ultimate surprise for Vandervoort, inviting 30 of her closest family and friends to celebrate the engagement. Back at the house, her friends and family greeted the couple with champagne and snacks. Vandervoort shared a romantic picture of the two kissing under a picturesque sunset, writing, "There is no one I'd rather do life with. I love you @adamcoates4 Thank you for choosing me for keeps." She shared that her brother even captured the beautiful sunset photos.

Coates is not involved in the entertainment industry but is a successful businessman. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the vice president of Labatt Breweries of Canada but is now working in the Canadian cannabis industry. Since 2022, he's been the chief revenue officer for Decibel Cannabis Co.

The two have not yet publicly shared a wedding date, though fans will be eagerly awaiting the news when and if Vandervoort shares it. For Vandervoort, this will be her first marriage, though she was previously engaged. In 2013, she became engaged to British actor Oliver Trevena on New Year's Eve, but they ended their relationship in 2015.

She's Charitable

Vandervoort takes time to give back to those less fortunate. She is an ambassador for World Vision Canada, which works to ensure that vulnerable children can overcome poverty. The organization supplies food and emergency relief to children around the globe. In 2022 alone, the organization was able to help 13 million children worldwide.

In 2015, Vandervoort was given the opportunity to travel to Kenya to see the organization's work in action. Ten years prior, she first got involved in the organization when she sponsored two children. She then became a Global Celebrity Ambassador, which led to her traveling to Africa. She traveled with her sister and said about her trip, "We had the basic details about our journey: statistics, an itinerary, pamphlets and an armful of vaccines. We knew we'd be seeing how World Vision helps the youngest, most vulnerable children. I remember thinking, there is no way to fully prepare for a trip like this."

During her trip she was able to visit villages as well as a hospital clinic. After her return to Canada, she had a renewed sense of gratitude for everything that is so easily available to her. She shared, "I want to share my experience not just to encourage everyone to take part however they can...There are good things happening in the world, people helping people. You can be a part of it, no matter how small or large that part is. It makes a difference."

After her trip, she partnered with jewelry designer Melissa Lovy to create an 11:11 charity jewelry line. A portion of the sales was donated to The Daughters of India program.