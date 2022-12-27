Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Poses With Her 'Christmas Movie Boyfriends' in Sweet Photo

Lacey Chabert has starred in her fair share of Hallmark Christmas movies, and as a result, she's has had a decent amount of fictional "Christmas movie boyfriends." In a throwback photo she shared on her social media pages just in time for the holidays, she poses with a few of her Hallmark guys.

In the snap, Chabert smiles with actors Wes Brown, Brennan Elliott, Will Kemp and Paul Green -- all of whom she has worked with for various Christmas movies. In the caption, Chabert reveals that the photo was taken at Christmas Con at some point in the past, and she laughs that she was able to reunite with so many of her Christmas co-stars at one time.

"When you run into many of your Christmas movie boyfriends at the same time," she writes with a laughing emoji.

Many fans and fellow actors commented on the photo to share their delight. Hallmark actress Rachel Boston simply wrote, "Hahahaha," and Holly Robinson Peete sent laughing faces to her fellow actress. Karen Kruper also commented, writing, "They're so lucky!"

Chabert has been acting in television and film since the early '90s, and fans of Mean Girls will remember her as Regina George's right-hand girl, Gretchen Wieners. She has been appearing in Hallmark movies since the early 2010s and many of those have been Christmas films. Each of the men she posed with in the throwback photo have been her character's love interest in a movie. She most recently starred with Wes Brown in the 2022 Hallmark movie Haul Out the Holly. She has acted alongside Brennan Elliott in multiple movies, including the Crossword Mystery series and a 2015 Christmas movie called A Christmas Melody. Additionally, she starred alongside Will Kemp in 2020's A Christmas Waltz, and she and Paul Green worked together on 2016's A Wish for Christmas.

