Lacey Chabert Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Instagram, and Fans Can't Handle the Sweetness

Hallmark's reigning queen, Lacey Chabert, warmed fans' hearts this week, offering a rare peek into her personal life with a black-and-white throwback photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Julia.

"This popped up in my photo memories as six years ago," Chabert captioned her Instagram post. "My daughter is the light of my life, and I can't wait to get home to hug her and kiss those little cheeks exactly one million times!"

With an impressive portfolio of over 30 Hallmark movies, Chabert is no stranger to demanding filming schedules. However, spending weeks away from her family on a remote Mediterranean island seems to be taking its toll on the dedicated mother and wife -- she's obviously missing her baby, and wants the world to know it.

Chabert and her husband, Dave Nehdar, welcomed Julia into their lives on Sept. 1, 2016, and her love for her daughter was evident from the start.

"Julia, you are my heart's deepest dream come true," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her birth. "I love you more than I could ever say."

The beloved actress's candid moment provides a heartwarming reminder that even stars must deal with balancing professional and personal lives. As fans eagerly await Chabert's latest Hallmark mystery, they can also appreciate the genuine love and affection she holds for her family. And who doesn't love a sweet mom-and-daughter picture?

In the meantime, Chabert is currently filming The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on location in Malta alongside co-star Will Kemp. The upcoming mystery flick, set in the competitive world of ballroom dance, is slated for a premiere later this year. That means you have plenty of time left to get through the rest of her catalog first.

