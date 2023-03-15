Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Celebrates 'Mean Girls' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan's former Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert couldn't contain her excitement when she learned about Lohan's recent pregnancy announcement.

The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child together. Fans were thrilled to hear this news, especially Hallmark Channel star Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in the film.

Chabert also joined co-star Amanda Seyfried in congratulating the mom-to-be, sharing her excitement and love. It was a regular Mean Girls reunion, just without the sequel everyone is dying to see come to fruition.

In her Instagram announcement, Lohan initially shared an adorable photo of a white onesie with "coming soon" printed on it. She wrote, "We are blessed and excited!" alongside a few baby-centric emoji, and tagged her husband in the post. Fans of Lohan, who boasts 12.5 million followers on the platform, couldn't help but reference the iconic "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" line from Mean Girls.

Lohan and her husband tied the knot in early July 2022. The actress had only just announced their engagement in November 2021 with a series of Instagram photos, affectionately calling Shammas "My love. My life. My family. My future."

We don't typically see a lot of interaction between Lohan and Chabert these days, but this interaction proves the pair still have a lot of love for each other. Chabert herself is married, to David Nehdar, with one child: Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar. So it's possible the two could even swap parenting tips as Lohan prepares to welcome her little one into the world.

As Lohan prepares to embark on her journey into motherhood, it's clear she has the support and love of her friends, family and fans alike.

