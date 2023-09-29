This story discusses suicide. If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter, vocalist and producer and husband of country singer Kellie Pickler, was remembered in a private ceremony with hundreds of friends, family members and colleagues in Franklin, Tenn. on Monday, Sept. 25. Jacobs died by suicide in February at the age of 49.

In a press statement, Jacobs' family shared that the ceremony was created to honor how Jacobs lived his life.

"While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son. Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life," the statement reads. "Kyle was a Lover of Life! He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person's life in a moment. His 'otherness.' Most importantly, he loved the Lord. Despite the world spinning around him, he would take the opportunity to listen patiently to the concerns of others, share some scripture, or take someone by the hand and pray with them. These elements of love, kindness, and grace ran loud and clear throughout his ceremony, and his life."

The ceremony opened with remarks from Mike Curb, who remembered Jacobs as an "exceptional, inspirational person, a masterful musician who could successfully write and produce music, and who could tell a story through song with unparalleled skill."

Jacobs' great uncle Dave Boyer sang "Because He Lives" and Jacobs' award-winning song "You Are With Me" and several artists, songwriters and producers took the stage to share stories of working with Jacobs.

Jacobs' family ended their statement by thanking "thousands of you around the world who have supported us through prayer, well wishes and gifts — tangible and intangible."

"We appreciate you, love you, and thank you immensely," the statement reads. "All of you have truly helped create a Celebration of Life that Kyle would have humbly appreciated, and never expected. He was a Save the Roses kind of guy. So please go forth and help us continue to carry Kyle's light — his beacon... and 'Be a Kyle for Someone Today!'"

Pickler spoke out for the first time publicly about the loss of her husband earlier this year.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," Pickler said in a statement to People. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

