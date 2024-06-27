Kinky Friedman, Eccentric Singer And Songwriter, Has Died At 79

Richard Friedman, also known as Kinky Friedman, has died. Friedman was a songwriter, singer, and Texas satirist. He even ran for governor in 2006 in Texas. He was 79 years old.
Friedman died at home at Echo Hill Ranch in Medina. In recent years, Friedman battled Parkinson's disease. His friend Kent Perkins confirmed his death on social media.
He wrote, "My great friend for half a century, Kinky Friedman, slipped away peacefully at home in his sleep early this morning.He leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom. He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate."
He continued, "He and his sister Marcie founded the Echo Hill Gold Star Camp. It is in session now, for kids who've lost a parent to military, police, fire, or EMS service."
In 2006, Friedman ran for governor against Rick Perry. He unsuccessfully finished fourth in the race and also failed to win for agriculture commissioner a few years later. Friedman was known for his country band Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys. He wrote songs including "They Ain't Makin' Jews Like Jesus Anymore" and "Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed."
Kinky Friedman Remembered
He also published several novels. On his social media, a representative confirmed his death. They wrote, "Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends. Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."
They also included a quote from Friedman: "They say when you die and go to heaven all the dogs and cats you've ever had in your life come running to meet you. Until that day, rest in peace, Cuddles."
In response to his death, several fans wrote tributes. One wrote, "Very sad. Loved his music, his books and his run for governor. Ran into him at his favorite bookstore in Kerrville. He found out I was a principal and talked to me for about an hour if he should run for governor again. Great dude!"
Another wrote, "Oh, no! I'm heartbroken! I feel as though I've lost a family member. I first met Kinky in 1990. He was so charming, witty, and kind. After that I never failed to go see him anytime he was in New York City. Underneath the wisecracking facade was a sensitive heart of gold."
Yet another wrote, "I am heartbroken. I met him several times and he was so terrific. I will miss him."