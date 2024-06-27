Kinky Friedman, Eccentric Singer And Songwriter, Has Died At 79

Richard Friedman, also known as Kinky Friedman, has died. Friedman was a songwriter, singer, and Texas satirist. He even ran for governor in 2006 in Texas. He was 79 years old.

He continued, "He and his sister Marcie founded the Echo Hill Gold Star Camp. It is in session now, for kids who've lost a parent to military, police, fire, or EMS service."

In 2006, Friedman ran for governor against Rick Perry. He unsuccessfully finished fourth in the race and also failed to win for agriculture commissioner a few years later. Friedman was known for his country band Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys. He wrote songs including "They Ain't Makin' Jews Like Jesus Anymore" and "Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in the Bed."

Kinky Friedman Remembered

They also included a quote from Friedman: "They say when you die and go to heaven all the dogs and cats you've ever had in your life come running to meet you. Until that day, rest in peace, Cuddles."

In response to his death, several fans wrote tributes. One wrote, "Very sad. Loved his music, his books and his run for governor. Ran into him at his favorite bookstore in Kerrville. He found out I was a principal and talked to me for about an hour if he should run for governor again. Great dude!"

Another wrote, "Oh, no! I'm heartbroken! I feel as though I've lost a family member. I first met Kinky in 1990. He was so charming, witty, and kind. After that I never failed to go see him anytime he was in New York City. Underneath the wisecracking facade was a sensitive heart of gold."

Yet another wrote, "I am heartbroken. I met him several times and he was so terrific. I will miss him."